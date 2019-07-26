Contrasting of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

This is a contrast between The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Beverages – Soft Drinks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 3 2.23 N/A -0.23 0.00 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 4.38 N/A 0.44 67.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0.00% -222% -77.8% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 2.6 beta, while its volatility is 160.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Its rival Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is $30.5, which is potential 8.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Alkaline Water Company Inc. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 13.2% respectively. About 4.1% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Alkaline Water Company Inc. -8.61% -22.67% -47.24% -47.24% 76.85% -38.19% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.48% 11.26% 3.94% 3.58% 53.28% 15.21%

For the past year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had bearish trend while Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.