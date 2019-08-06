Contrasting of The AES Corporation (AES) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AES Corporation 17 0.96 N/A 0.74 22.75 Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AES Corporation 0.00% 20.6% 2.1% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.01 beta means The AES Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The AES Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Korea Electric Power Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. The AES Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The AES Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The AES Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The AES Corporation has a 14.44% upside potential and an average price target of $17.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of The AES Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The AES Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The AES Corporation -0.47% 0.12% -0.65% 3.07% 26.24% 16.11% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year The AES Corporation has 16.11% stronger performance while Korea Electric Power Corporation has -20.47% weaker performance.

Summary

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.