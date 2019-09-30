Contrasting of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology companies, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 960,719,874.80% -308.9% -146.5% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.32 beta indicates that TG Therapeutics Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 253.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TG Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59% and 30.7%. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.