Contrasting of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|4990.41
|N/A
|-2.30
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|14.53
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
Demonstrates TG Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-213.2%
|-130.9%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. TG Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
TG Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 104.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 2.5% respectively. About 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-14.18%
|-11.25%
|52.61%
|26.71%
|-49.13%
|71.22%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has 71.22% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.
Summary
TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
