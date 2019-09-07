Contrasting of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3729.62 N/A -2.15 0.00 NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TG Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TG Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 216.46% upside potential and an average price target of $20. On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 26.67% and its consensus price target is $43.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 30.8% respectively. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.