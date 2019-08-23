Contrasting of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3921.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see TG Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TG Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TG Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 178.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TG Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59% and 67% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.