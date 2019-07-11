Contrasting of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.58 N/A 0.30 56.63 Chemical Financial Corporation 42 3.99 N/A 3.82 10.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation. Chemical Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TFS Financial Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. TFS Financial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. From a competition point of view, Chemical Financial Corporation has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Chemical Financial Corporation is $54.33, which is potential 31.80% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TFS Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 84.5%. TFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Chemical Financial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39% Chemical Financial Corporation -5.89% -7.01% -11.02% -14.6% -28.22% 10.08%

For the past year TFS Financial Corporation was less bullish than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chemical Financial Corporation beats TFS Financial Corporation.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.