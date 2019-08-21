Contrasting of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) and H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group Holdings Limited 10 0.61 N/A 0.85 11.49 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 28 0.70 N/A 2.32 13.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. H&E Equipment Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Textainer Group Holdings Limited. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of H&E Equipment Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Textainer Group Holdings Limited and H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0.00% 4% 1% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.22 beta means Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s volatility is 122.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, H&E Equipment Services Inc. has a 2.84 beta which is 184.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Textainer Group Holdings Limited and H&E Equipment Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$14 is Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 87.67%. Meanwhile, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 23.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Textainer Group Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than H&E Equipment Services Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.2% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares and 74.4% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 76.4% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 10.7% are H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Textainer Group Holdings Limited -4.98% -6.71% 2.31% -24.86% -35.13% -2.31% H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9%

For the past year Textainer Group Holdings Limited has -2.31% weaker performance while H&E Equipment Services Inc. has 49.9% stronger performance.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight and special-purpose containers, as well as refrigerated containers. It also manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, as well as provides acquisition, management, and disposal services. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.1 million containers, representing 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company serves shipping lines, freight forwarding companies, and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.