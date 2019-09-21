Contrasting of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments Incorporated 116 7.73 N/A 5.47 22.85 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 17 2.70 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Texas Instruments Incorporated and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Texas Instruments Incorporated are 3.7 and 2.7. Competitively, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has 5 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Texas Instruments Incorporated and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments Incorporated 1 7 3 2.27 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Texas Instruments Incorporated has a consensus price target of $113.55, and a -10.36% downside potential. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.33 average price target and a -34.86% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Texas Instruments Incorporated is looking more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Texas Instruments Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22%

For the past year Texas Instruments Incorporated was less bullish than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Summary

Texas Instruments Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.