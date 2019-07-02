Contrasting of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Both Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 15 0.56 N/A -3.42 0.00 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.31

Demonstrates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 2 8 3 2.23 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s consensus target price is $15.58, while its potential upside is 67.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of Summit Therapeutics plc is $2, which is potential 52.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited looks more robust than Summit Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Summit Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 63.1% and 9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares. Competitively, 48.71% are Summit Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -21.64% -21.48% -35.11% -51.22% -43.87% -25.81% Summit Therapeutics plc -9.6% -21.18% 23.08% 5.26% -88.57% 39.13%

For the past year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had bearish trend while Summit Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Summit Therapeutics plc beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.