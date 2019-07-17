Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -1.37 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.17 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta, while its volatility is 184.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1,258.02% for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.5. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 175.86% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.