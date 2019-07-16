Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

With average price target of $5.5, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 1,265.78%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.02%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.84 and its 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.