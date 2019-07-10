Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology companies, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -1.37 0.00 Incyte Corporation 80 9.02 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.84 beta, while its volatility is 184.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Incyte Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,089.45%. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $85.57 consensus target price and a 1.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95% of Incyte Corporation shares. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.