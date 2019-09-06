Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 2,171.79% upside potential.

Institutional investors owned 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immuron Limited.

On 5 of the 8 factors Immuron Limited beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.