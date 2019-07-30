Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.98 N/A -1.37 0.00 Galapagos NV 118 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1,472.78% at a $5.5 average target price. Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus target price of $157, with potential downside of -11.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 16.78% respectively. 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galapagos NV on 4 of the 6 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.