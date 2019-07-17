Contrasting of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -1.37 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.84 and it happens to be 184.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,258.02% and an $5.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 23.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.