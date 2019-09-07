Contrasting of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

As Communication Equipment businesses, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Nokia Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nokia Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 59.68% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 7.7% respectively. About 23.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year TESSCO Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nokia Corporation.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.