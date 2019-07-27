Contrasting of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.26 N/A 2.22 12.79 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.50 N/A 2.79 14.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Territorial Bancorp Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s 0.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 57.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Territorial Bancorp Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 4.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -5.18% -4.59% -2.8% -7.49% -5.66% 8.12%

For the past year Territorial Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.