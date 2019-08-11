Contrasting of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Since Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are part of the REIT – Industrial industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty Corporation 45 20.31 N/A 1.16 42.19 Americold Realty Trust 31 4.11 N/A 0.39 85.32

Table 1 demonstrates Terreno Realty Corporation and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Americold Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Terreno Realty Corporation is currently more affordable than Americold Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Terreno Realty Corporation and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 3.9% Americold Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Terreno Realty Corporation and Americold Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Terreno Realty Corporation’s downside potential is -4.48% at a $47.33 average price target. On the other hand, Americold Realty Trust’s potential upside is 1.07% and its average price target is $35.75. The results provided earlier shows that Americold Realty Trust appears more favorable than Terreno Realty Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Terreno Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Americold Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Terreno Realty Corporation -1.37% 0.27% 8.99% 20.94% 33.68% 38.93% Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28%

For the past year Terreno Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

Terreno Realty Corporation beats Americold Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets. Terreno Realty Corporation was founded on November 6, 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.