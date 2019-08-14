Contrasting of Ternium S.A. (TX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20% of Ternium S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ternium S.A. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ternium S.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ternium S.A. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium S.A. N/A 26 2.99 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Ternium S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ternium S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

$29 is the average target price of Ternium S.A., with a potential upside of 70.69%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.90%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ternium S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ternium S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Ternium S.A. had bearish trend while Ternium S.A.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ternium S.A. are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, Ternium S.A.’s peers have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ternium S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ternium S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Ternium S.A. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ternium S.A.’s rivals have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ternium S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ternium S.A.’s competitors beat Ternium S.A. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.