Contrasting of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

This is a contrast between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.