Contrasting of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

This is a contrast between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
