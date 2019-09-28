Contrasting of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DTE Energy Company 130 4.80 181.93M 6.06 20.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and DTE Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0% DTE Energy Company 139,838,585.70% 10.7% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and DTE Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of DTE Energy Company is $133, which is potential 0.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 was less bullish than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 11 of the 11 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.