Contrasting of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.56 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and CMS Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and CMS Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively CMS Energy Corporation has a consensus target price of $64.5, with potential upside of 2.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 shares and 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has weaker performance than CMS Energy Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.