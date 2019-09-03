Contrasting of Tennant Company (TNC) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

We will be comparing the differences between Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 64 1.11 N/A 1.93 39.35 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.36 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tennant Company are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Tennant Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tennant Company and U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 58.6% respectively. 1.7% are Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year Tennant Company has 46.06% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Tennant Company beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.