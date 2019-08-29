Contrasting of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

We will be comparing the differences between Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.29 N/A 0.02 37.10 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.46 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sundance Energy Australia Limited has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 387.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tengasco Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 0.05%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bearish than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.