Contrasting of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)

We are contrasting Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.29 N/A 0.02 37.10 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Tengasco Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s 159.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.59 beta.

Liquidity

Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Tengasco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tengasco Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 58.2% respectively. Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bearish than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.