Contrasting of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Both Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.59 N/A 0.04 23.02 Gulfport Energy Corporation 7 0.53 N/A 2.35 3.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tengasco Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Gulfport Energy Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tengasco Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Tengasco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. From a competition point of view, Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. are 7.9 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Tengasco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

Meanwhile, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 80.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of Tengasco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Tengasco Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Gulfport Energy Corporation -1.37% -4% -6.98% -25.39% -31.75% 9.92%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bullish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.