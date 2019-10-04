Contrasting of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

We are contrasting Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 0.00 5.18M 0.02 37.10 Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.56 63.90M 0.24 28.34

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tengasco Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Tengasco Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 777,777,777.78% 3.4% 2.4% Comstock Resources Inc. 860,026,917.90% 8.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that Tengasco Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Comstock Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. Its rival Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comstock Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares and 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. had bearish trend while Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats Tengasco Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.