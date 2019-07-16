Contrasting of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Both Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.16 88.23 Phoenix New Media Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Phoenix New Media Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 0% 0% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.00% -2.3% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Phoenix New Media Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Phoenix New Media Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 1 3.00 Phoenix New Media Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s upside potential currently stands at 25.86% and an $20.1 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Phoenix New Media Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 34.2% respectively. Competitively, Phoenix New Media Limited has 24.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tencent Music Entertainment Group -12.04% -17.55% -8.82% 0% 0% 9.46% Phoenix New Media Limited 0.43% -4.87% 20.23% 16.81% -2.15% 28.12%

For the past year Tencent Music Entertainment Group was less bullish than Phoenix New Media Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Phoenix New Media Limited.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.