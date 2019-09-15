Contrasting of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Sierra Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.