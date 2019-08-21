Contrasting of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.52 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 25.5%. Insiders held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.