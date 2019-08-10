Contrasting of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Since Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International Inc. 64 1.54 N/A 2.07 38.77 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 50 1.33 N/A 2.77 19.83

Table 1 demonstrates Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Tempur Sealy International Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.68 beta means Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a -5.11% downside potential and a consensus price target of $75.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is $48.5, which is potential -6.48% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tempur Sealy International Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.2%. Insiders held 1.8% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77% Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.2% -4.35% 4.13% 26.18% -2.78% 44.62%

For the past year Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.