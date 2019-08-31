Contrasting of TELUS Corporation (TU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Both TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) compete on a level playing field in the Wireless Communications industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 2.05 17.48 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Telefonica Brasil S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TELUS Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TELUS Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9% Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

TELUS Corporation’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

TELUS Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telefonica Brasil S.A. are 1 and 1 respectively. Telefonica Brasil S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TELUS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a consensus target price of $13.75, with potential upside of 6.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 14.53% and 16% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of TELUS Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 88% of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66%

For the past year TELUS Corporation has weaker performance than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Summary

TELUS Corporation beats Telefonica Brasil S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.