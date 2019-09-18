Contrasting of TELUS Corporation (TU) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Since TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 2.05 17.48 InterDigital Inc. 63 5.68 N/A 0.35 186.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. InterDigital Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TELUS Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TELUS Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of InterDigital Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TELUS Corporation and InterDigital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9% InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

TELUS Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, InterDigital Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

TELUS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, InterDigital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TELUS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TELUS Corporation and InterDigital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of InterDigital Inc. is $80, which is potential 48.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TELUS Corporation and InterDigital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.53% and 77%. About 0.2% of TELUS Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of InterDigital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01%

For the past year TELUS Corporation had bullish trend while InterDigital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

InterDigital Inc. beats TELUS Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.