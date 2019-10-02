Contrasting of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. 7 -0.43 87.05M -0.63 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 15 -1.01 14.47M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 1,170,026,881.72% -43.3% -33.9% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 97,968,855.79% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. Its rival Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tellurian Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

Tellurian Inc. has an average target price of $10.25, and a 28.29% upside potential. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 39.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP appears more favorable than Tellurian Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tellurian Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 98.3% respectively. 28.8% are Tellurian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. has -11.22% weaker performance while Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 18.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats on 8 of the 12 factors Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.