Contrasting of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) and Its Rivals

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tellurian Inc. has 28.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tellurian Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.30% -33.90% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tellurian Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tellurian Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

The potential upside of the rivals is 37.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tellurian Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. has -11.22% weaker performance while Tellurian Inc.’s competitors have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tellurian Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Tellurian Inc.’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tellurian Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tellurian Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Tellurian Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tellurian Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tellurian Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tellurian Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.