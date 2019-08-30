Contrasting of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be comparing the differences between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.75 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Sophiris Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Teligent Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 515.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teligent Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 7.7%. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.