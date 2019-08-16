Contrasting of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.44 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teligent Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teligent Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 23.1%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Teligent Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.