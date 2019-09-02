Contrasting of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

This is a contrast between Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.14 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teligent Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Teligent Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teligent Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 39.66% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.