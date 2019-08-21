Contrasting of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.92 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teligent Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teligent Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Teligent Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 64.81% and its average target price is $7.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.