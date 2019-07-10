Contrasting of Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) and Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) compete against each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. 6 3.72 N/A -1.13 0.00 Momo Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.91 15.69

In table 1 we can see Telenav Inc. and Momo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telenav Inc. and Momo Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7% Momo Inc. 0.00% 74.9% 44.9%

Risk & Volatility

Telenav Inc.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Momo Inc. has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Momo Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Momo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telenav Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Telenav Inc. and Momo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Momo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Momo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.3 consensus price target and a 31.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Telenav Inc. shares and 65.4% of Momo Inc. shares. 6.1% are Telenav Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Momo Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88% Momo Inc. -8.93% -16.98% -3.15% -7.07% -19.62% 27.76%

For the past year Telenav Inc. was more bullish than Momo Inc.

Summary

Momo Inc. beats Telenav Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.