Contrasting of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) and Its Rivals

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is a company in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telefonica S.A. has 1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 12.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.6% of Telefonica S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.70% of all Telecom Services – Foreign companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Telefonica S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica S.A. 0.00% 19.10% 2.90% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Telefonica S.A. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica S.A. N/A 8 11.14 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

Telefonica S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Telefonica S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The rivals have a potential upside of -7.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telefonica S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica S.A. -6.05% -7.76% -7.42% -13.03% -16.28% -10.05% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year Telefonica S.A. has -10.05% weaker performance while Telefonica S.A.’s peers have 18.45% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Telefonica S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Telefonica S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.78 Quick Ratio. Telefonica S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonica S.A.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica S.A. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telefonica S.A.’s peers’ beta is 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Telefonica S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telefonica S.A.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Telefonica S.A.