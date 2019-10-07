Contrasting of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8 0.33 2.80B 0.01 1244.29 Sonim Technologies Inc. 5 -0.16 11.34M -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 34,869,240,348.69% 0.2% 0.1% Sonim Technologies Inc. 218,076,923.08% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Sonim Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sonim Technologies Inc. is $7, which is potential 139.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Sonim Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 30.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.8% weaker performance while Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 10 of the 12 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.