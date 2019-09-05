Contrasting of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. Loral Space & Communications Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 77.2 and 77.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was more bearish than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.