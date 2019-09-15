Contrasting of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Its Competitors

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 18.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.20% 0.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) N/A 9 1244.29 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.80% weaker performance while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. In other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.