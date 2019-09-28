Contrasting of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:)

Both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8 0.34 2.80B 0.01 1244.29 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 34,355,828,220.86% 0.2% 0.1% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 0.52%. 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 8 of the 10 factors Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.