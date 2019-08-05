Contrasting of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 302 6.63 N/A 3.91 86.82 Hologic Inc. 47 4.05 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Teleflex Incorporated and Hologic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Teleflex Incorporated’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Teleflex Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s downside potential is -3.50% at a $348.71 average price target. Competitively Hologic Inc. has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 3.48%. The results provided earlier shows that Hologic Inc. appears more favorable than Teleflex Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Teleflex Incorporated shares and 99.1% of Hologic Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats Hologic Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.