Contrasting of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Both Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 247 3.50 N/A 9.67 30.11 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Schmitt Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta means Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Schmitt Industries Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Schmitt Industries Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Schmitt Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 2.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $296.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has 40.67% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.