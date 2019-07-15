Contrasting of Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

This is a contrast between Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 5.82 N/A -0.18 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.32 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Telaria Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Telaria Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 19.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Telaria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Telaria Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year Telaria Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.