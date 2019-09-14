Contrasting of Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

As Property Management businesses, Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. 17 10.35 N/A 0.11 165.45 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.55 N/A 1.02 21.12

Table 1 highlights Tejon Ranch Co. and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch Co. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Tejon Ranch Co. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that Tejon Ranch Co. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tejon Ranch Co.’s share owned by insiders are 16%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co. was less bullish than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.